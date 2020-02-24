Malaysia Online Education (e-education) Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.4% by 2023

Malaysia online education (e-education) market is segmented into technology type such as rapid online learning, learning management system (LMS), mobile e-learning, podcasts, virtual classroom, application simulation tool, knowledge management system and learning content management system. Among these segments, learning management system (technology) segment is expected to occupy the top position in Malaysia online education (e-education) market. Several benefits of learning management system such as flexibility and scalability to the specification required creates a holistic and dynamic learning environment. Further, increasing adoption of learning management system in various universities is expected to foster the growth of the learning management system in Malaysia.

The higher education segment by end user is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the higher education segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue across the globe. Further, initiatives taken by Malaysian government is expected to propel the growth of higher education segment. Further, increasing number of tech savvy students is anticipated to foster the demand for online education in Malaysia.

Malaysia Online Education (e-education) Market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smartphones & tablets and favorable government initiatives are the two major growth drivers of Malaysia online education (e-education) market. Moreover, Malaysia online education (e-education) market is anticipated to garner noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

Government Initiatives

Introduction of new and effective action plans for the digitization of education sector and promotion of e-learning by providing open online courses to the students of schools is expected to expand the market of online education market in Malaysia. Moreover, Malaysian government policies such as Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025 and Malaysia Education Online (MEdO) are likely to increase the adoption of online education courses which further is anticipated to propel the market of online education in Malaysia over the forecast period.

Development of Advanced Educational Software and Services

Availability and advantages of advanced e-learning software such as learning management system provides tracking and reporting students’ progress and activity. Similarly, logical organization of courses, efficient manage of class related resources and online course delivery are some of the factors which are anticipated to boost the growth of the Malaysia online education market.

However, high cost of advanced online education systems and lack of technical infrastructure are some of the factors which are expected to hamper the growth of Malaysia online education (e-education) market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of Malaysia online education (e-education) market which includes company profiling of Alison, Appstronic Sdn. Bhd, Deskera, FrogAsia Sdn Bhd, Schoology, Inc., Hicommands, White House Business Solutions, Digital Samba, Moodle Pty Ltd and Pearson. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of Malaysia online education (e-education) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

