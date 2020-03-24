Malaysia General Insurance size in terms of volume and value 2019-2020

Most recent report on the global Malaysia General Insurance market

Summary

GlobalDatas ‘Malaysia General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023 report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the the Malaysian general insurance segment.

This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Malaysian general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Malaysian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Malaysian general insurance industry.

– Comparison of Malaysian general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

– A comprehensive overview of the Malaysian economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Malaysian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Malaysian general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Malaysia –

– It provides historical values for the Malaysian general insurance segment for the reports 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Malaysian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Malaysia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Important Queries Addressed in the report:

How can new market entrants make an immediate impact in the current market landscape? What type of innovations and product development activities are in the pipeline? What are the growth prospects of the global Malaysia General Insurance market in the coming decade? Why is the consumption of product 2 outpacing that of product 3? The demand from which end-use industry will strongly influence the growth of the global Malaysia General Insurance market?

