Magnolia Bark Extract Market Growth and Future Prospects Analyzed

Magnolia bark extract market is segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into solid and powder form. On the basis of application the magnolia extract is segmented into pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. The growing demand for health supplement is boosting the pharmaceutical segment to a great extant and the on-going research on its anti-oxidant properties may further widen the scope in cosmetic industry as well. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty store and online stores. Supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the magnolia bark extract market, followed by online store.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Magnolia Bark extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment North America is expected to be the represent major share in terms of value and is expected to dominant the market during the forecast period. Europe region is expected to be the second leading contributor of the magnolia bark extract market. In Europe region countries such as Germany and France holds the key market for magnolia bark extract.

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for anti-ageing cream is expected to drive the growth of global magnolia bark extract market as antioxidants present in the bark helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Magnolia bark extract is not only a rich source of resveratrol but it also exhibits some special properties such as enables in stimulating eNOS activity, prevents clotting of blood, prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It also helps in reducing obesity and slowing the rate of aging. These versatile properties of magnolia bark extract is expected to drive the magnolia bark extract market to a greater extant. Increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with magnolia bark extract is expected to drive the market in the coming future. Magnolia Bark extract offers various health benefits such as it helps to reduce body fat, helps in the treatment of asthma, helps to reduce anxiety, depression and also promotes better sleep and also helps to improve glucocorticoid levels of the body which is expected to bolster the growth of the magnolia bark extract market during the forecast period. Magnolia bark extract is also known to improve cortisol levels which helps in the metabolism of body and maintain healthy brain functioning, which is further expected to fuel market growth in the near future.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Magnolia bark market are: Swanson, Samsara herbs, Genesis Today, Planetary Herbals, Solaray, Active Herb, LiftMode, Life Extension, thepurehealth, Hawaii Pharm LLC, Piping Rock Health Products, and Now Foods Source Naturals among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



