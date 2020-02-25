Magnetic Separator Market to Record Rapid Revenue Growth from 2020 to 2026 – Buhler AG, Magnetic Products, Nippon Magnetics, Bunting Magnetics, Ocrim, Romiter Machinery, KMEC

Magnets play an important role in the mining and quarrying industry. A magnetic separator is an industrial equipment that generates a powerful magnetic flux by attracting the magnetic particles such as ferrous minerals or impurities. During the magnetic separation process, the extracted minerals are placed on a moving conveyor belt in an electromagnetic field. The ferrous particles are drawn to the magnet and get separated from the mixture of minerals and impurities.

Some of the Top Companies influencing in this Market are: Buhler AG, Magnetic Products, Nippon Magnetics, Bunting Magnetics, Ocrim, Romiter Machinery, KMEC, Golfetto Sangati, Ugur, Lanyi, Sun Magnetic Sys-Tech, Liangyou Machinery, Hengji Magnetoelectric, Baofeng.

Global Magnetic Separator Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Tubular Magnetic Separator

Square Magnetic Separator

Roller Magnetic Separator

Industry Segmentation:

Mineral Processing

Chemical & Coal Industry

Building Materials Industry

Recycling

