M&A Activity in Current Sense Transformer Market to Set New Growth Cycle

Summary:

Global Current Sense Transformers Market Overview:

Current Sense Transformer are used for measurement of electrical currents. A current sense transformer produces a reduced current that can be conveniently connected to measuring and recording instruments. The major benefit of using current sense transformer is they consume less power to can measure very high current. These transformers are used at generating stations, electrical substations, and in industrial and commercial electric power distribution.

Market Drivers:

Extensive Use for Measuring Current and Monitoring the Operation of the Power Grid

Cost-Effective Advantage

Restraints:

Only Used for AC Circuits Not For DC Circuits

Opportunities:

Growing Use as Circuit Controller

Increasing use to Provide Isolation Between Metering and Protection Circuits

Competitive Landscape:

In the Current Sense Transformer Market, it has been observed that most of the companies are upgrading or introducing innovative services. They rely on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, geographical expansion, technological innovation and sourcing strategies to enhance their market share.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are TDK Corporation (Japan), LEM (United States), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Newava Technology (United States), PHOENIX CONTACT (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India), Acme Electric Corporation (United States), Amgis Toroids (United States), Bourns, Inc. (United States), KEMET Corporation (United States), Littelfuse, Inc. (United States), Pulse Electronics Corporation (United States), Red Lion (United States), Talema Group, LLC (United States) and Shenzhen Chuangyin Co., Ltd (China). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Dixsen (China), Yueqing Aiso Electric Co.,Ltd. (China), Triad Magnetics (United States) and Coilcraft (United States). Analyst at HTF see United States, China Players to retain maximum share of Global Current Sense Transformers market by 2024. Considering Market by Phase, the sub-segment I.e. Single Phase will boost the Current Sense Transformers market. Considering Market by Frequency, the sub-segment I.e. 50-100 Hz will boost the Current Sense Transformers market. Considering Market by Mounting , the sub-segment I.e. Surface Mount will boost the Current Sense Transformers market. Considering Market by Transformer Type, the sub-segment I.e. Wound will boost the Current Sense Transformers market. Considering Market by Power, the sub-segment I.e. Self Powered will boost the Current Sense Transformers market.

Market Highlights:

In April 2019, Eaton, a U.S. power management company has completed the acquisition Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret AS (Ulusoy Elektrik), a leading manufacturer of medium voltage electrical equipment based in Ankara, Turkey. Eaton purchased 82 percent interest of Ulusoy Elektrik for USD 21 billion.

