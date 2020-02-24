Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market.

Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market was valued at USD 16.11 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 37.92 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.23% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Companies operating in the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market are listed in the report.

Armstrong Flooring

Mohawk Industries

The Dixie Group

Tarkett

Gerflor

Forbo

Shaw Industries

Mannington Mills

Responsive Industries