Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market was valued at USD 16.11 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 37.92 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.23% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market are listed in the report.

Armstrong Flooring

Mohawk Industries

The Dixie Group

Tarkett

Gerflor

Forbo

Shaw Industries

Mannington Mills

Responsive Industries