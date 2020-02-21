Luxury Hotel Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Luxury Hotel Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Luxury Hotel Market was valued at USD 82.77 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 114.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Luxury Hotel market are listed in the report.

Four Seasons Holdings Intercontinental Hotels Group

Marriott International Hyatt Corporation

ITC Hotels Limited

Shangri-La International Hotel Management and Jumeirah International