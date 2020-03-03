Luggage and Leather Goods Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

Strengthening partnerships in high-growth regions and expanding product offerings through continuous acquisition and joint ventures is the primary focus of key players operating in the global luggage and leather goods market, according to a new report published by XploreMR titled “Luggage and Leather Goods Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024.” The analysts have observed that manufacturers of luggage and leather goods are strengthening their research and development capabilities in a bid to offer new and innovative products as per existing preferences such as functional usage of luggage and leather goods.

The expert team of analysts have found that the Europe market is likely to account for the highest revenue and volume share in the global luggage and leather goods market and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The analysts have further noticed that revenue contribution from the luggage and leather goods market in the APAC region to the global luggage and leather goods market is expected to develop at a relatively high CAGR during the projected period.

This report discusses the overall competitive landscape of the global luggage and leather goods market which is currently dominated by companies located in North America and Europe. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

The primary objective of this report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global luggage and leather goods market. The study demonstrates key market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global luggage and leather goods market over the projected period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global luggage and leather goods market.

Report Description

Apart from including market definition, taxonomy and dynamics, this report includes an analysis of the global luggage and leather goods value chain, which consists of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, super stockists, wholesalers and sales channels. The report analyzes the market share of the global luggage and leather goods market based on the product type, sales channel, and region.

It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the global luggage and leather goods ecosystem, including new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global luggage and leather goods market. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the development of the luggage and leather goods market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market across the assessed regions.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are luggage and leather goods raw material suppliers and key players (luggage and leather goods suppliers). Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global luggage and leather goods market.

Key Segments Covered By Product Type Leather Goods Footwear Clothing and Apparel Clutches and Wallets Upholstery (Furniture and Automotive) Leather Accessories Others Luggage Rolling Luggage Duffel Bags Suitcases and Briefcases Backpacks Totes and Hand Luggage Others By Sales Channel General Retailers Single Brand Stores Specialty and Multi-brand stores Unorganized Small Stores Online Stores Others By Region North America Europe APAC Latin America Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

A systematic research approach has been adopted while inspecting the global luggage and leather goods market. In-depth secondary research is used to determine top industry players, products, applications, overall market size, and industry connotations; and to identify distributors and manufacturers of luggage and leather goods. The analysts have conducted in-depth interviews with industry experts and other key stakeholders for data collection and verification.

Data is validated by the triangulation method, wherein both secondary and primary data along with XploreMR analysis is consolidated to develop the final report. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global luggage and leather goods market.

