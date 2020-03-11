Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

Report Summary:

The report titled “Long-hole Drilling Rig Market” offers a primary overview of the Long-hole Drilling Rig industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Long-hole Drilling Rig industry.

Historical Forecast Period

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Long-hole Drilling Rig Market

2018 – Base Year for Long-hole Drilling Rig Market

2019-2027 – Forecast Period for Long-hole Drilling Rig Market

Key Developments in the Long-hole Drilling Rig Market

To describe Long-hole Drilling Rig Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Long-hole Drilling Rig, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2013 to 2019;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Long-hole Drilling Rig market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2018 to 2026;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Todescribe Long-hole Drilling Rig sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Long-hole Drilling Rig Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy

• HAZEMAG

• Rama Mining Tools

• Epiroc

• Herbst Smag

• Astec Industries

• DTH Drilling Solutions

• HPE SA

• KOMATSU(JOY)

• Perseverance Drilling

• Changsha Drilling

• Nordmeyer Smag

• First Break Mining Construction Ltd.

• Nagel Group(TBT)

• Hong Ji Precision Machinery

Market Segment by Countries, covering

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Tophammer Long-hole Drilling Rig

• Rotary Long-hole Drilling Rig

• Down-the-Hole Long-hole Drilling Rig

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Underground Mining

• Tunnel Engineering

