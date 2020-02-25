Location Based Services Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 26.1% owing to rising demand till 2022

Location-based services are the type of services offered through a mobile phone and take into account the device’s geographical location. They typically offer information or entertainment. They are largely dependent on the mobile user’s location, the primary objective of the service provider’s system is to determine where the user is. There are numerous applications of location-based services including local news, points of interest, directions, directory assistance, fleet management, emergency, asset tracking, location-sensitive building, and local advertisement, among others. The rise in the use of location-based mobile advertising is one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.

According to AMA, the Global Location Based Services market is expected to see growth rate of 26.1%

Advance Market Analytics recently released Global Location Based Services Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Global Location Based Services Market research"

The main targets of the company for this study are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), AT&T Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Apple, Inc. (United States) and Bharti Airtel, LTD. (India)

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), AT&T Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Apple, Inc. (United States) and Bharti Airtel, LTD. (India) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Location Based Services Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Global Location Based Services Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Location Based Services Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Global Location Based Services Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Global Location Based Services Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



Market Trend

The Increasing Popularity of Cloud-Based Big Data Analytics

Market Drivers

Increasing Competitiveness and Higher Adoption of Bi Solutions

Higher Adoption of LBS and RTLS for Various Industry Applications

Opportunities

Evolution of IoT

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices

Restraints

High Costs of RTLS

Legal and Privacy Concerns

Challenges

Privacy and Security Concerns

Connectivity and Data Integration Issues

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Location-based Advertising, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Social Networking & Entertainment, Mapping & Navigation, Local Search & Information, Others {Disaster Management, and Emergency Support}), Technology (Assisted GPS {A-GPS}, GPS, Enhanced GPS {E-GPS}, Enhanced Observed Time Difference {E-OTD}, Observed Time Difference {OTD}, Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Others {Bluetooth, Enhanced cell ID, and Geofencing}), Location Type (Outdoor, Indoor), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Others {Education, BFSI, and Oil & Gas})

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

List of players also available in Coverage:

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology



Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Location Based Services industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Location Based Services companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Location Based Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Location Based Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Location Based Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Location Based Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Location Based Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Location Based Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Location Based Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

