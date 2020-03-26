Lithium Mining Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2023

Global Lithium Mining Market Viewpoint
In this Lithium Mining market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Albemarle Corporation
SQM
FMC Lithium
Tianqi Lithium Corporation
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.
LITHIUM AMERICAS
MGX Minerals Inc
Nemaska Lithium
Galaxy Resources Limited
Wealth Minerals Ltd
EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lithium Hydroxide
Lithium Carbonate
Segment by Application
Batteries
Glass
Grease
Air Conditioning Equipment
