Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, and more.

Market Analysis of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A recent research report titled ‘Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Report Forecast 2026’ has been published by Reports and Data, which offers detailed insights into the market scenario by providing a wide-ranging database of information relating to the different aspects of the market. It gives an extensive evaluation of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, including segments and sub-segments of the industry categorized on the basis of type, application, end-user industry, key players, size, and leading geographies. Market research has become indispensable for any organization in any business because it helps a company make well-informed decisions.

Growing demand for recycled products & materials and smart devices are propelling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2.09 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 26.5%, Market Trends – Government subsidies are encouraging battery recycling.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

The report also highlights the global landscape of the market with an emphasis on the leading participants by evaluating their revenue generation capacity, sales, demand-supply dynamics, import-export status, and prevalent growth strategies, among other such information that companies and individuals could leverage to fortify their presence in the market by formulating lucrative strategies. The report speculates that the market will grow at a steady pace in the coming years. The findings of the report have been drawn after studying the factors like feedstock availability, the financial standing of the top players, technological advancements, governing policies, and the factors causing an increase in demand, subsequently leading to the growth of the overall market. The market is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future and higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

This report gives detailed company profiles of the leading players in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry and their financial standing against the global landscape. The study breaks down the data based on the rate of consumption, market share, and growth rate for each product type and application. The companies included in the study are Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company, American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO), Battery Recycling Made Easy, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, and 4R Energy Corp among others.

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgy Process

Mechanical Process

End-use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Marine

Power

Industrial

Others

The report is bifurcated into the following regions based on geographic regions as

Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland)

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Key Highlights of the Report:

The report extends to the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling applications, market dynamics, and a study of the emerging and existing market segments. It also gives a market overview, with an assessment of the product types, applications, and market volume forecast from 2019-2026.

It performs an analysis of the value chain, key market players, market volume, upstream raw materials, downstream industries, manufacturing cost, and sales and distribution channels.

The growth prospects, drivers, and restraints on the market growth are identified by using analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

It conducts the feasibility study, explores the industry barriers, data sources and provides key research findings

The analysis includes consumption volume, region-wise import/export scenario, and forecast the growth of the market from 2019-2026.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the gross revenue, investments, sales, rates of production and consumption, expansion strategies, profit margin, and growth rate. It takes into consideration the crucial market aspects like the growth opportunities, challenges, and factors driving the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market. Other factors studied in the report include the scope of the market, production volume, consumption and production ratio, consumer inclination, and demand-supply dynamics, and cost analysis.

