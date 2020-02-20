Lithium Ion Battery Market Industry Analysis Research Methodology, Industry Demand, Global Outlook, Top Key Player

According to report published by All The Research, Increase in demand for material handling equipment and automation in various industries, and growing demand for consumer electronics are expected to drive the growth of the lithium ion battery market.

The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 29.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 95.89 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable battery pack with high energy density, lightweight, good self-discharge rate, and low maintenance. The growth of the lithium-ion battery market is primarily driven by supportive government initiatives towards the adoption of batteries, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, an increase in demand for material handling equipment and automation in various industries, and growing demand for consumer electronics and other industrial goods.

The lithium nickel manganese cobalt segment expected to grow at the fastest rate of 19.5% CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the global lithium-ion battery market has been segmented into lithium nickel manganese cobalt, lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, and others. Due to its excellent properties like high energy density, good charge, and discharge rate, and good stability, lithium nickel manganese cobalt are the most widely used across the end-use industry. Moreover, lithium nickel manganese cobalt is largely used in HEV, EV, and PHEV, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, power tools, and electrical storage systems due to it offers higher safety, along with other desired properties. Due to these factors, lithium nickel manganese cobalt is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

The 3,000 TO 10,000 mAH segment expected to grow at the fastest rate of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period

Based on power capacity, the global lithium-ion battery market has been segmented into 0 TO 3,000 mAH, 3,000 TO 10,000 mAH, 10,000 TO 60,000 mAH, and More Than 60,000 mAH. Due to its excellent properties like high battery capacity, discharge rate, and low maintenance costs, 3,000 TO 10,000 mAH are the most widely used across the electrical vehicles and industrial uses. The increase in demand for smartphones and consumer electronics has increased the need for batteries with high power capacity that can keep the device running for long hours and at the same time giving an optimum experience of the device due to large screen and power back up service. Due to these factors, 3,000 TO 10,000 mAH is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global lithium ion battery market are Panasonic (Japan), Saft Groupe, (France), BYD Company (China), Samsung SDI (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), GS Yuasa (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), and VARTA Storage (Germany) among others.

