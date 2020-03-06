Liquid Biopsy Market : Report analyzes the segments and provides the relative contribution to the development

The global Liquid Biopsy market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Liquid Biopsy market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Liquid Biopsy market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Liquid Biopsy market. The Liquid Biopsy market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

companies profiled in the report include Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

The global liquid biopsy market has been segmented as follows:

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application

Oncology

NIPT

Transplant Diagnostics

Others

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Free Nucleic Acid

Extracellular vesicles/Exosomes

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



