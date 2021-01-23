Liquid Biopsy Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Liquid Biopsy Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at USD 691.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,790.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.42 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Liquid Biopsy market are listed in the report.

Biocept

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Myriad Genetics

Janssen Diagnostics

Trovagene Guardant Health GRAIL