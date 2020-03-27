Linear Motor Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2029

Linear Motor Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Linear Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Linear Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Linear Motor Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global linear motor market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & research and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the linear motor market are Aerotech Inc., ETEL S.A., Moog Inc., KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kollmorgen Corporation, NTI AG LinMot, PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The linear motor market has been segmented as follows:

Global Linear Motor Market

By Design

Flat-bed

U-channel

Cylindrical

By Sales Channel

Direct OEM

Direct System integrator

Distributors

By Axis

Single-axis

Multi-axis

By Application

Electronics and Assembly

Food and Beverage

Medical and Scientific

Metrology

Flat Panel Display

Machine Tools – Metal Forming and Metal Cutting

Packaging and Labeling

Printing, Robotics

Non-industrial Application

Semiconductor

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



