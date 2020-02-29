Limonin Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Limonin Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Limonin market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Limonin

The report covers forecast and analysis for the limonin market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the limonin market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the limonin market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for the limonin market was valued at approximately USD 384.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 482.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Limonin is also known as a limonoid. Limonin is a compound found in most citrus fruits. Limonin is developed in citrus fruits and is frequently found at higher concentrations in seeds of citrus fruits (Orange, Grapefruits, Lemons, etc.).

The global limonin market is experiencing significant growth that is anticipated to continue over the upcoming years. The massive rise in demand for limonin by growing food & beverages, healthcare, and chemical manufacturing industries is likely to act as a key driver of the market. The increasing popularity of limonin in the healthcare applications as an antioxidant and increasing demand for it in food supplements are expected to propel the limonin market in the upcoming years. Increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and population growth are expected to increase the demand for limonin during the years to come. The raw material availability and price volatility act as a restraining factor that may hamper the growth of the limonin market. The improved manufacturing process and technological innovations in emerging countries are likely to set new opportunities for the major players of the market.

The global limonin market is mainly segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the limonin market is mainly segmented into purity 98% and purity 95%. By application, the global limonin market is mainly segmented into healthcare, food & beverages, chemical manufacturing, and other applications.

In terms of revenue, the North America region dominated the limonin market followed by Europe and the Middle East Africa region in 2018. Growing demand for healthcare, chemical manufacturing applications in Asian countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand is expected to remain a key driving factor for the Asian limonin market.

The major players of the global limonin market include Chemodex Ltd., ChemScene, LLC, Toronto Research Chemicals, Cayman Chemical, TCI America, ALB Technology, Carbosynth, Changsha Natural-ex Inc., and Aktin Chemical Inc, among others.

By Type

Purity 98%

Purity 95%

By Application

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Chemical Manufacturing

Other Applications

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

