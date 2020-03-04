Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures (Plasticizer and Superplasticizer) Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

The global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures (Plasticizer and Superplasticizer) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures (Plasticizer and Superplasticizer) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures (Plasticizer and Superplasticizer) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures (Plasticizer and Superplasticizer) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures market by segmenting it in terms of product and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The report also covers demand for individual products in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Sika AG, W.R. Grace Co.Conn, Fosroc International, CICO Technologies Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CHRYSO Group, Sodamco-Weber, Mapei International, and Pidilite Industries Limited. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The market size of lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures for Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product segments of lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures. Market size and forecast for each product segment have been provided in terms of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, oneSOURCE, Factiva, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures market as follows:

Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market: Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East Product Analysis

Plasticizer

Superplasticizer

Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market: Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

