Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete

The report covers forecast and analysis for the lightweight aggregate concrete market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD billion) and volume (Million Tons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the lightweight aggregate concrete market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the lightweight aggregate concrete market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for the lightweight aggregate concrete market was valued at approximately USD 36.79 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 53.87 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Lightweight aggregate concrete is the most common type of concrete, which includes an expanding agent. In the lightweight aggregate concrete, the expanding agent helps to increase volume of the mixture by reducing its dead weight. Lightweight aggregate is a type of coarse aggregate that is utilized in the making of lightweight concrete products like structural concrete, concrete block, and pavement. Lightweight aggregate concrete is utilized in different types of construction due to its excellent properties such as excellent compressive strength, durability, fire resistance, compressibility and possibility to shape, nail, cut, drill, etc. it with general tools.

The global lightweight aggregate concrete market is experiencing significant growth that is anticipated to continue over the upcoming years. The massive rise in demand for lightweight aggregate concrete by growing construction activities is likely to act as a key driver for the market. The global lightweight aggregate concrete market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate in the forecast period. The growing demand for commercial and residential constructions due to rising population is anticipated to be the major driver for the global lightweight aggregate concrete market during the forecast period. Slower mixing time and brittleness are restraining factors for the growth of the global lightweight aggregate concrete market. Technological advancements, along with the rising infrastructural and construction project activities is expected to provide opportunities for future growth of lightweight aggregate concrete market.

The global lightweight aggregate concrete market is mainly segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the global lightweight aggregate concrete market is mainly segmented into all lightweight concrete and sand lightweight concrete. By application, the global lightweight aggregate concrete market is mainly segmented into civil use, industrial use, and infrastructure.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue, North America was the leading region in 2018. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for lightweight aggregate concrete over the next few years owing to the rising urbanization as well as industrialization in the region.

The major players of the global lightweight aggregate concrete market include Cimpor, Cemex, SCG, HEIDELBERG CEMENT, Litagg Corporation, CRH, Lafarge, Italcementi, Buzzi Unicem, U.S. Concrete, Votorantim, and China Resources Cement, among others.

