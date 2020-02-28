Lighting Control System Market 2020 Overview By Size, Share, Applications, Global Industry Analysis, Demand | Top Key Players Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company

Lighting Control System Market study with Graphs, market data Tables, Pie Chat, & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The Global Lighting Control System Market accounted to USD 12.1 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Competitive Landscape General Electric Company, Philips Lighting N.V., Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand S.A., Osram Licht Ag, Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Echelon Corporation, Lightwaverf Plc, Digital Lumens, Inc., Start-Ups Ecosystem, Isotera, Ketra, Lifx, Switchmate Inc., Legrand, Osram, LG Electronics, Harman International, Vantage Control, Honeywell International, Hubbell Incorporated among others. In 2017, Philips Lighting N.V acquired Li-Fi company, specializing in visible light communications (VLC) in a move believed to be aimed at boosting Philips’ capabilities in Li-Fi, the light-based technology expected to provide Wi-Fi-like two-way Internet communications.

This Lighting Control System report study unveils important market drivers that boost market commercialization landscape through which the exact and accurate information of the industry can be encompassed in the report. It offers the key strategies and tactics by market players to overcome the challenges and attain a lucrative status in the market. The Lighting Control System report also exemplifies the risks influencing the business spectrum and the abundant growth opportunities prevalent within the industry.

Lighting control system is an intelligent network based electronic system with an ability to regulate or control the quality, level or pattern of lighting as per the user requirement. This system consists of different sensors, input and output devices, communication system and one or more central processing unit. The trends for the lighting control system are government initiative to reduce the consumption of fossil fuel and requirement of energy efficient lightning control and management system. Furthermore, development and modernization of infrastructure, enrolment of IOT will drive the lighting control system. IOT will provide user with the monitoring facility for the control of lighting of house remotely, which will further help in the growth of the lighting control system.

