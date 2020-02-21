Lighting Control System Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Lighting Control System Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Lighting Control System Market was valued at USD 12.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 51.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.34% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Lighting Control System market are listed in the report.

General Electric Company

Philips Lighting N.V.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Legrand S.A.

Osram Licht AG

Acuity Brands

Cree

Lutron Electronics Co.

Leviton Manufacturing Company

Echelon Corporation

Lightwaverf PLC