Light Tower Market Growing Trends and Technology forecast 2020 to 2026 – Agilent, MTS, Promax, Heath Zenith, Tektronix,Wavetek, Ametek Programmable Power, B&K Precision, BNC

Light towers are towable, mobile equipment equipped with one or more high power electric lamps with telescopic mast assembly. The mast may be fixed or adjustable in its operations, which is attached to a trailer consisting of a generator set to power the light panels. The lamps used in light towers are usually made of metal halide and the power generator runs through diesel engine. Light towers are very beneficial in road works and other applications particularly where fuel economy and mobility is dominant. The light towers find its essential importance in various sectors including construction, entertainment, mining, oil and gas, demolition etc.
Global Light Tower Market Detail Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation:
- Metal Halide Lamps
- Electrodeless Lamps
- LED
Industry Segmentation:
- Road and bridge construction
- Emergency and disaster relief
- Oil and gas work
- Mining
- Others
