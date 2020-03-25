Light Therapy Market and Forecast Study Launched

Global “Light Therapy ” Market Research Study

The report bifurcates the global “Light Therapy ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Light Box

Floor and Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Dawn Simulator

Light Therapy Bulbs

Handheld Devices for skin treatment

The next section of the report analyses the market based on light type segments and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next ten years. The light type segments covered in the report include:

White Light

Blue Light

Red Light

Others (green light, yellow light)

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end user type segments and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next ten years. The end user type segments covered in the report include:

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others (workplace, salons)

Furthermore, the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next ten years. Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The forecast presented for the market assesses the total revenue generated in the light therapy market. When developing the forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis of the supply side, demand side and GDP growth rate. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global light therapy market.

As previously highlighted, the global light therapy market is split into various categories based on region, product type, end user type and light type. All these segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global light therapy market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the light therapy market by region and product type segments, end user type and light type segments; and the market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global light therapy market.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index for all four segments, namely regional, product type, end user type and light type. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

The final section of the report includes the competitive landscape to provide report audiences a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the market, their presence in the light therapy product portfolio and key differentiators.

Key players in the global light therapy market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Verilux, Inc., Northern Light Technology, Zepter International, Photomedex Inc., Beurer, Nature Bright, Lucimed SA, Chal-Tec-GmbH, Lumie, Aura Daylight and Sphere Gadget Technologies

