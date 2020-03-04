Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market
Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Segmentation
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Lighting
Lumileds
OSRAM
Cree
Seoul Semiconductor
Nichia
Broadcom
Bridgelux
Citizen Electronics
Dialight
Epistar
Everlight Electronics
Edison Opto
Intematix
Nationstar
Stanley Electric
Toshiba Lighting And Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silicate Phosphors
Garnet Phosphors
Aluminate Phosphors
Nitride Phosphors
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Consumer electronics
Automotive
