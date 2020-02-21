LiDAR Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market LiDAR Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global LiDAR Market was valued at USD 670.3 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.52% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the LiDAR market are listed in the report.

Teledyne Optech

Leica Geosystems

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Trimble

Faro Technologies

Quantum Spatial (Aerometric)

Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar)

Velodyne LiDAR

Geokno