Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Future Outlook to 2026 | VF Corporation; Nike, Inc.; adidas AG; PUMA SE; Sports Direct International plc; Hanesbrands Inc.; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Licensed Sports Merchandise Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: VF Corporation; Nike, Inc.; adidas AG; PUMA SE; Sports Direct International plc; Hanesbrands Inc.; Under Armour, Inc.; Quiksilver, Inc.; Fanatics; Rawlings Sporting Goods.; Li Ning (China) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.; EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC.; RDX Inc.; Combat Sports International; Revgear; Ringside, Inc.; are few of the major competitors currently present in the licensed sports merchandise market.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry market:

– The Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends | Industry Segment By Product (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories & Toys, Video Games, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail Stores), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Licensed sports merchandise products can be defined as those consumer goods that have been branded with specific sports or a specific team. These goods and merchandise include apparels, footwear, toys, accessories, and various other products specifically branded with individual teams from different sports groups and leagues.

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 31.70 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 46.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in adoption and preference of sporting activities & sports-based goods worldwide

In June 2018, Newell Brands announced that they had agreed to sell Rawlings Sporting Goods to Seidler Equity Partners. This agreement is parallel to Newell’s growth strategy which includes the focus on more recognisable and leader brands in the market.

Market Driver:

Increasing fan following for sports and sporting leagues worldwide is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing levels of disposable income for individuals is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

Higher cost of the same goods and products as compared to conventional non-branded goods; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Presence of counterfeit goods is also expected to restrain the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Production by Regions

– Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Production by Regions

– Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Revenue by Regions

– Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Consumption by Regions

Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Production by Type

– Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Revenue by Type

– Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Price by Type

Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Licensed Sports Merchandise industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

