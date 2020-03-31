LIB Anode Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2027

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global LIB Anode market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global LIB Anode market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global LIB Anode market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global LIB Anode market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global LIB Anode market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global LIB Anode market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global LIB Anode market.

Key industry giants including –

Hitachi Chemicals

Nippon Chemical

Betray New Energy Materials

Umicore

Sumitomo Chemicals

BASF

hold the leading share in the global LIB anode market, and are likely to attract more end users in the near future, owing to their significant brand positioning across the globe.

A LIB battery is a rechargeable battery where the LIBs travel from the anode to the cathode during charging and discharging. These batteries are the most popular type of rechargeable batteries used in portable electronics, due to its high energy density, low self-discharge capabilities, and a tiny memory effect. In recent years, rechargeable LIB batteries with a graphite anode and lithium transistor metal oxide cathode are being developed rapidly, and are widely implemented in several portable electronic devices. Moreover, the rapid penetration of 5G communication, robotics, and electric vehicles will propel the demand for LIB anode for its highly efficient properties.

Growing Implementation of Rechargeable Batteries in Consumer Electronics and EVs to Push the Market on Northward Trajectory

An embrace of R&D activities is underway to implement anode ingredients within LIB batteries. Rise in the demand for LIB anode is likely to be influenced by the improving purchasing power of individuals across developing economies coupled with growing penetration of energy efficient appliances. Consumer electronics sales rebounded from the global economic downturn since 2010 and have been growing since. Consequently, the demand of consumer electronics from households is set to accelerate, given easier access to credit and rising disposable income. In addition, the need for high power and energy density will continue to generate demand for reliable and safe batteries for the several industries including consumer electronics and automotive.

The global automotive industry is likely to witness steady growth over the next coming years. However, the growing global economy and sustainability drive have urged the market to shift to higher efficient and large energy storage materials and batteries. Considering the expanding middle-class population, coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging economies, the automotive production is expected to witness further growth. Thus, potential market opportunities lie ahead of LIB anode manufacturers.

Battery Material Developers are Turing to Novel Anode Materials

Several startups and established material firms have realized the true potential of anode, as it can hold roughly ten times the number of electrons as graphite, leading to LIB batteries with 30% –40% higher energy density, as anode absorbs a large number of LIBs during charging. After several years of research and development, material developers are turning into anode materials for the utilization in LIB batteries. Continuous innovations and capacity expansion remain a trending point among key manufacturing companies in the LIB anode market.

Over the last two-three years, key companies have strategically announced the expansion of their production capacities and innovations in their battery materials segment via new plant establishments, the introduction of new product line, and increasing investments in anode materials for LIB batteries. Anode material developers being well aware about the large market potential are developing ways to implement anode in portable devices, electric cars and grid energy storage. Such factors are expected to drive the global LIB anode market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global LIB Anode market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global LIB Anode market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

