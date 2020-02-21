Legal Marijuana Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Legal Marijuana Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Legal Marijuana Market was valued at USD 13.52 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 72.76 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.43 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Legal Marijuana market are listed in the report.

Aurora Cannabis

Maricann Group

GW Pharmaceuticals

plc.

Aphria

Tilray

The Cronos Group

ABcann Medicinals

Canopy Growth Corporation

Lexaria Corp.