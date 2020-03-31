LED Torches Market Analysis, Key Development, Industry Overview and Forecasts Till 2024

The global LED Torches market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this LED Torches market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the LED Torches market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the LED Torches market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the LED Torches market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the LED Torches market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the LED Torches market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SureFire
Ledlenser
Pelican
Maglite
EAGTAC LLC
Nite Ize
Dorcy
Four Sevens (Prometheus)
Streamlight
Princeton
Fenix
Nitecore
Olight
Ocean’s King
Wolf Eyes
Nextorch
Taigeer
Jiage
Kang Mingsheng
Twoboys
DP Lighting
Honyar
TigerFire
KENNEDE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rechargeable LED Torches
Dry Cell LED Torches
Segment by Application
Industrial
Military
Household
Others
