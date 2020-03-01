LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2019 and 2025

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

Market dynamics

The Africa LED & OLED displays and lighting products market is classified on the basis of displays and lighting products. On the basis of displays, the market is segmented as mobile displays, consumer TV displays, and outdoor LED displays. The consumer TV displays sub-segment was valued US$ 130.2 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of lighting products, the Africa market is segmented by product type and by application. By product type, the market is sub-segmented into LED bulbs, bare LED tubes, LED fixtures, and solar LED lighting. The LED bulbs sub-segment accounted for the highest market share and was valued at US$ 193.9 Mn in 2015. By application, the market is sub-segmented into street lighting, down lighting, garden lighting, ceiling lighting, decorative & portable lighting, and others. Among applications, the street lighting segment accounted for the highest market share in 2015, occupying 37.6% share of the African lighting products market.

Some of the top vendors identified across the value chain of the global LED lighting market include Cree Corporation, Samsung Electronics Limited, GE Lighting, LLC, Sharp Corporation , OSRAM Licht AG, Daktronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Barco N.V., Luceco Ltd., LED Lighting SA, and Eagle Lighting. It has been noticed that new companies from consumer electronics as well as from semiconductor segments are entering into the LED lighting market, demonstrating higher opportunity for service providers as well as for component manufacturers to enhance their activities in the areas of LED lighting.

