LED Materials Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market LED Materials Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global LED materials market was valued at USD 7.74 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the LED Materials market are listed in the report.

Epistar Corporation

Cree

AkzoNobel N.V.

Hitachi Metals

MTI Corporation

Koninjklike Philips N.V.

Osram Licht AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries

II-VI Incorporated

Nichia Corporation

UBE Industries

Epigan NV

Addison Engineering

Soraa