LED lighting Market Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend 2020-2026 | Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton, General Electric, etc.

The LED lighting market is estimated to grow from USD 98.3 billion in 2018 to USD 109.21 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.83% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the rapid use of LED lighting for household and business purposes. Affordable prices of LED lights is one of the major factors driving their penetration in the residential, industrial and commercial purposes.

Some of the major players engaged in the market are Acuity Brands (US), Cree (US), Eaton (Ireland), General Electric (US), Philips (Netherlands), Osram (Germany), Nichia Corporation (Japan), Seoul Semiconductors (South Korea), Everlight Electronics (Taiwan), Panasonic (Japan).

Results of the latest scientific undertakings for the development of new LED lighting products have also been considered. Factors that can potentially influence the leading industry players to implement synthetic sourcing of market products have also been studied in this investigative report. The inferences drawn in this study are valuable for any company operating in the industry. Every organization contributing to the global production of the LED lighting market products has been profiled in this report, in order to study the insights on cost-effective manufacturing methods, competitive landscape, and new avenues for applications.

With the existing market standards evaluated, this research report also explains the latest strategic initiatives and patterns of the market players in an unbiased way. The report can be construed as a presumptive business record that can aid the readers functioning in the global market devise their plans effectively, to reach the desired position in the market in the forecast period.

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of type, installation type, utilization, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Lamps luminaire

Installation type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) New Retrofit

Utilization (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Indoor Outdoor



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Methodology:

The data contained in this report has been derived through both primary and secondary research methodologies.

Primary research methodology includes interaction with service providers, suppliers, and industry professionals. Secondary research methodology entails a thorough examination of relevant literature like company annual reports, financial reports, and exclusive databases.

This report provides:

A comprehensive overview of the global market for LED lighting. Evaluation of the global market trends, historical data analysis starting from 2011, prediction for the coming years, and estimation of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) by the end of the forecast period. Identification of new market prospects and targeted marketing approaches for Global LED lighting Market. Evaluation of R&D, and the demand for new product launches and applications. Extensive company profiling, highlighting leading participants operating in the industry. Market structure, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, emphasizing the major industry resources and players. The growth in patient epidemiology and gross revenue for the global market, including crucial players and market segments. Examination the sector in terms of the generic and premium product revenue. Assessment of commercial opportunities in the market sales scenario by inspecting the trends observed for authorizing and co-developing deals.

