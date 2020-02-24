LED Lighting: Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2025

LED Lighting Market (By Major Eminent Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the LED Lighting report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the LED Lighting Industry by different features that include the LED Lighting overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

Global electricity consumption has been increasing rapidly in several industrial and residential sector. Due to the industrial revolution and shift in consumer preference toward better infrastructure, technology & gadgets and lifestyle. Owing to risingdemand for electricity and depleting natural resources such as coal, oil, etc. electricity cost is also increasing. According to International Energy Agency (IEA) lighting accounts for over 19.1% of global electricity consumption and creates 1.9 billion tons of CO2 emissions annually. Switch to LED lighting will help in saving average 50% in energy costs, which results in global savings of USD 160 billion and 1.5 billion barrels of oil every year thereby diminishing prices of LED lighting will propel the demand for LED lightning over the years.

According to a new market report published by us, the Global LED lighting Market was valued at US$ 34.0 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 98.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Companies, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Philips Lighting N.V, General Electric Company, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Ever light Electronics Co., Ltd., Syska LED Lights Pvt. are the key players in manufacturing LED lighting systems globally. In terms of product offerings, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and General Electric Company are the major players in the market, providing LED lighting systems. Most of the major vendors in the Global LED Lighting Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

The growing need among consumer for energy efficient lighting systems for various purposes is driving the Global LED Lighting market.

Rising urban population and consumer shift towards energy efficient lighting system will positively drive the LED lighting Market. Since the scarcity of natural resources and costs of energy are increasing, LED lighting is among the most cost-effective products to reduce the depletion of natural energy resources.

The demand for energy-efficient lighting systems is increasing across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors due to growing industrialisation across the globe, increase in residential areas with better interior decorations owing to the changing lifestyle of people. The lower cost of operation along with reduced heat losses makes them the appropriate replacement for incandescent lights. Significant reductions in the price of LED lighting systems in recent years have enhanced the adoption of various LED lighting products worldwide. In addition, governments have introduced favourable regulations regarding the conventional lighting and energy consumption across the United States, European Union, China, and India that are expected to favor the market demand for LED lighting.

The Global LED Lighting market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user industry, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into LED bulbs, led fixtures, bare led tubes, led downlights and others. On the end-user industry basis, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Outdoor, Indoor, Back light, Automotive, and Others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail Distributors and Online Suppliers.

Major Players: The report provides company profiling for a decent number of leading players of the global LED Lighting market. It brings to light their current and future market growth taking into consideration their price, gross margin, revenue, production, areas served, production sites, and other factors.

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global LED Lighting market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global LED Lighting market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

LED Lighting Market Dynamics: The report shares important information on influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and market trends as part of market dynamics.

Regional Market Analysis: It could be divided into two different sections: one for regional production analysis and the other for regional consumption analysis. Here, the analysts share gross margin, price, revenue, production, CAGR, and other factors that indicate the growth of all regional markets studied in the report.

Global LED Lighting Market Forecast: Readers are provided with production and revenue forecasts for the global LED Lighting market, production and consumption forecasts for regional markets, production, revenue, and price forecasts for the global LED Lighting market by type, and consumption forecast for the global LED Lighting market by application.

LED Lighting Market Competition: In this section, the report provides information on competitive situation and trends including merger and acquisition and expansion, market shares of top three or five players, and market concentration rate. Readers could also be provided with production, revenue, and average price shares by manufacturers.

