LED Grow Light Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market LED Grow Light Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global LED Grow Light Market was valued at USD 1.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.90% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the LED Grow Light market are listed in the report.

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Lumigrow

Osram Licht AG

Heliospectra AB

General Electric Company

CREE

Everlight Electronics

Alta LED Corporation

Bridgelux