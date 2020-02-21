LED Display Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts To 2026

The report titled on “LED Display Market” report offers in-intensity analysis of the worldwide market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 6 Forces forecast 2020 to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. LED Display market competitive landscape provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Liantronics, Leyard, Daktronics, Unilumin, Absen, Barco, Lighthouse, Yaham, Sansitech, Ledman, LightKing, Mitsubishi Electric, Lopu, AOTO, Handson, Mary, QSTech, Suncen, Teeho, Szretop LED Display ), including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, LED Display Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites And Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this LED Display market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, End Use/Application Segment and LED Display industry geography segment.

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific captured the first largest share of the LED display sales market with 49.96%, while North America ranked second with a sales market share with 27.15%, ahead of Europe and other regions.

Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2017, and the market share is about 59 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 41 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually.

The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry.

The LED Display market was valued at 5660 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 8440 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Display.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Indoor LED Display

☯ Outdoor LED Display

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Advertising Media

☯ Information Display

☯ Sports Arena

☯ Stage Performance

☯ Traffic & Security

☯ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the LED Display Market in Important Countries (Regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

