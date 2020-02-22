Leather Luggage and Goods Market Big Growth in 2020: Louis Vuitton, Hermès, KERING, Christian Dior SE, Delsey

The Global Leather Luggage and Goods Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd., Louis Vuitton, Hermès, COACH IP HOLDINGS LLC, KERING, Christian Dior SE, Delsey, Tumi, Inc., VIP Industries Ltd., Prada, Knoll, Inc., Montblanc, American Leather, Johnston & Murphy, WOODLAND WORLDWIDE, Aero Leather Clothing Ltd, HIDESIGN, The Timberland Company.

Global Leather Luggage and Goods Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to innovations and advancements resulting in functional products along with the aesthetically pleasing product offerings provided by the major manufacturers.

Market Dynamics:

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Leather Luggage and Goods Industry

Market Driver:

Rise in the levels of disposable income and enhanced standards of living individuals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing adoption of fashionable apparel and accessories by the populace sparking the growth in demand of the products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Concerns and protests against animal cruelty restraining the market growth

Growth in the prevalence of counterfeit products and goods in the market is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Type: Luggage, Goods

By End-User: Men, Women, Unisex

By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores

Top Players in the Market are: Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd., Louis Vuitton, Hermès, COACH IP HOLDINGS LLC, KERING, Christian Dior SE, Delsey, Tumi, Inc., VIP Industries Ltd., Prada, Knoll, Inc., Montblanc, American Leather, Johnston & Murphy, WOODLAND WORLDWIDE, Aero Leather Clothing Ltd, HIDESIGN, The Timberland Company.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Leather Luggage and Goods Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Leather Luggage and Goods Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

