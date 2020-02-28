Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026

In 2029, the Learning Management Systems (LMS) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Learning Management Systems (LMS) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Learning Management Systems (LMS) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

companies profiled in LMS market study include ACS Technologies Group, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., IST AB, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education, Oracle Corporation, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Limited, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Instructure, Inc. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Learning Management System market is segmented as below:

Learning Management Systems Market

By Deployment

On-premise

Hosted

By Module

Administration

Content Delivery and Management

Progress Management

Interaction and Integration Technologies

User Management

Others

By User Group

Education Kindergarten K-12 Higher Education

Corporate

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Scandinavia Norway Sweden Denmark Finland Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Report

The global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Learning Management Systems (LMS) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Learning Management Systems (LMS) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.