Learn details of the Advances in Fiber Optic Connectivity Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2028

A rundown of the competitive spectrum:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global fiber optic connectivity market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Adtell Integration, Adtran, Inc., ADVA Optical Networking, Broadcom, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Fiber Optic Services (FOS), Finisar Corporation, Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Huawei Technologies Co., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, OptiLayer GmbH, Optiwave Systems, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

The global fiber optic connectivity market is segmented as below:

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Component

Hardware Fiber Optic Cables Fiber Optic Connectors Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Hybrid Cables Cabling Systems (Cable Dividers, Distributors, Junctions) Enclosures/ Fiber Boxes Manufacturing and Cleaning Tools Wavelength Division Multiplexers Transceivers Switches

Software

Services Professional Services Testing Services



Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Industry

Mining

Oil & Gas

Wind Power

Electric Substation

Smart Cities (Building Automation and Street Furniture)

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



