Lawful Interception Market 2020: Trends, Growing Demand, Features, Investment Feasibility, Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Outlook 2025

Global lawful interception market is segmented into the component, communication technology, solution, network technology, end-user, and region. Based on the component, the lawful interception market is divided into routers, switch, mediation devices, intercept access point, management server, gateways, and handover interface. On the basis of communication technology, the market is divided into file transfer, data downloads, digital pictures, facsimile, text messaging, video and voice communication. On considering the solution, the market is divided into services, software, and devices. By network technology, the market is divided into mobile data communication, mobile voice telephony, integrated services for digital network (ISDN), public switched telephone network (PSTN), digital subscriber line (DSL), worldwide interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Long Term Evolution (LTE) and Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP). On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into enterprises and government.

The lawful interception market is a procedure of security where a network operator or the service provider gathers and offers the intercepted communications of the populations or the organizations for the enforcement of the law. Law interception is used by the administrative or regulatory agencies, law enforcement agencies and by intelligence services for preventing crime like terrorism and fraud. Developments in the data-based communications have started new channels for the lawful interception.

Factors that are responsible for the global lawful interception market growth are a rise in the concern regarding terrorism and cyber-crimes, threats of security to several regions. Market players have accepted the acquisition, collaborations, partnerships and product launch as the strategies of development to increase the market position and make the product portfolio very strong. The government in several regions are concentrating on the improvements in the already implemented laws on the lawful interception. The focus of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is anticipated to move to an increase in the activities of lawful interception. Moreover, developing markets, like India, African regions and China, will bolster the global lawful interception market growth, because of the increase in the number of threats to security and data traffic in these areas.

Substantial factors that are affecting the growth of lawful interception market are cross-boundary rules, privacy concerns and an increase in the data traffic. In addition, the lawful interception market is fueled by the growth in the criminal activities, increase in the social media platforms and strict rules are propelling the global lawful interception market size in the coming years.

Leading factors boosting the global lawful interception market are growing threats for security in several regions, the rise in the number of cybercrimes and terrorist attacks. The government of several regions is moving forward to update the laws related to the law interception. Agencies of law enforcement have demand for the activities of lawful interception fueling the global lawful interception market. In the future, lawful interception will be important in the market because of the issues for security. Governments of several countries have allowed various providers of the network for using the lawful interception, initiating the global lawful interception market growth.

Global Lawful Interception market trends are introducing the next-generation networks (NGN). Next-generation networks are providing services like video, e-mail, and voice on the single packet-based network. These networks are more versatile as compared to traditional networks. These type of developments in the industry of communication have augmented the requirement for the architecture and security platforms in the lawful interception. Growth in the usage of packet-based networks with the help of integrated program as compared to circuit-based switched telecommunication networks will boost the global lawful interception market growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of global lawful interception market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America holds the largest lawful interception market share.

Key players involved in the lawful interception market are Fire Eye Inc., Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., Incognito Software, ZTE Corporation, and Netscout.

Key Segments in the “Global Lawful Interception Market” are-

By Component, market is segmented into:

Routers

Switch

Mediation devices

Intercept access point

Management server

Gateways

Handover interface

By Communication Technology, market is segmented into:

File transfer

Data downloads

Digital pictures

Facsimile

Text messaging

Video

Voice communication.

By Solution, market is segmented into:

Services

Software

Devices

By Network Technology, market is segmented into:

Mobile data communication

Mobile voice telephony

Integrated services for digital network (ISDN)

Public switched telephone network (PSTN)

Digital subscriber line (DSL)

Worldwide interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

By End-User, market is segmented into:

Enterprises

Government

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

