Latest Wrap on Enhanced Oil Recovery: Market Development Scenario that’s changing

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn’t be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.

According to AMA, the Global Enhanced Oil Recovery market is expected to see growth rate of 27.19% and may see market size of USD89.01 Billion by 2024.

Advance Market Analytics released the First Edition of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enhanced Oil Recovery. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Halliburton Company (United States), Schlumberger Limited (United States), Baker Hughes Inc. (United States), BP Plc. (United Kingdom), Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), Statoil ASA (Norway), Chevron Corporation (United States), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), ConocoPhillips Company (United States) and Petroleum Development Oman (Oman).

Market Drivers

Growing Applications of Gas Injection Techniques as Tertiary Recovery Method especially CO2 Injection Techniques

Rising Volatility in Supply and Demand of Oil and Gas Substrates

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Chemical Injection Techniques in Oil and Gas Recovery

Robust Investments in R&D Activities for New Technology Development

Introduction to the solar Enhanced Oil Recovery Procedure

Opportunities

Rising Number of Matured Reserves Coupled with Growing Production of Shale Gas

Continues Advancements coupled with Various Government Reimbursements in Efficient Oil and Gas Recovery

In the upcoming years, State-run company ‘ONGC’ plans to invest 8.2 Billion USD on 28 EOR projects, while Cairn India plans to spend 5.30 Billion USD to ramp up production using EOR. Such similar investment by the oil and gas operators and the government is expected to significantly attract international EOR players to India, during the forecast period.

In January 2018, the Indian government has proposed the draft policy for boosting oil and gas output through projects using EOR techniques by offering significant fiscal incentives, including 50% waiver of oil cess and reduced profit petroleum sharing for companies.

The Global Enhanced Oil Recovery is segmented by Application (Onshore, Offshore), Technology (Thermal, Miscible Gas, Chemical, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Enhanced Oil Recovery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Enhanced Oil Recovery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Enhanced Oil Recovery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Enhanced Oil Recovery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

