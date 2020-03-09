Latest trending report on GaN Power Devices Market is booming globally by Top key Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, EPIGAN, NTT Advanced Technology

“Latest Research Report: GaN Power Devices industry

GaN material has a critical field that is 10 times higher than silicon. With the same voltage ratings, a much lower on state resistance can be achieved.

The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals. RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.

The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. The growing EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are the main reasons for the high growth rate of GaN-based power devices. Moreover, there is a huge demand for motor drives due to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in high voltage range (above 400 V) applications. GaN power devices are mainly used in UPS and motor control, wireless charging, high-efficiency power supply applications, servo motor drive, and hybrid and EV battery control and health management systems.

GaN Power Devices Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, EPIGAN, NTT Advanced Technology, RF Micro Devices, Cree Incorporated, Aixtron, International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE), Mitsubishi Chemical, AZZURO Semiconductors,

The rising technology in GaN Power Devices market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail. It includes a meticulous analysis of market trends, market shares and revenue growth patterns and the volume and value of the market. It is also based on a meticulously structured methodology. These methods help to analyze markets on the basis of thorough research and analysis.

The Type Coverage in the Market are 600V, Other,

Market Segment by Applications, covers Server and Other IT Equipments, High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies, Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices,

The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This GaN Power Devices Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

