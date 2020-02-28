Latest Trending Report on 2020: Furniture Logistics Market Global Demand, Insights and Business Outlook – Deutsche Post DHL, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel

Global Furniture Logistics Market was valued at USD 90,950.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1,30,003.0 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. This Global Furniture Logistics Market study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Furniture Logistics market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Furniture Logistics market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Global Major Players in Furniture Logistics Market are:

Deutsche Post DHL, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, C.H. Robinson, UPS, Agility, Allcargo Logistics, CEVA Logistics, Damco, Expeditors International, Gati, Hub Group, Imperial Logistics, J.B. Hunt, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, Nippon Express, Panalpina, Ryder, Schneider Logistics, Sinotrans, Wincanton, and Other.

Furniture Logistics refer to the furniture industry uses logistics for the management of the way resources are acquired, stored, and moved to different end-users. The use of logistics provides the furniture industry with a continuous supply of various furniture from suppliers and distributors in different locations. At times, a company might choose to outsource its logistics operations if it is deemed cost effective.

The transportation segment to account for a market share of more than 40%. Transportation is a service that requires high investment and expertise; therefore, many companies outsource this service to other providers to bring down to the total cost of operation. Advantages like freight forwarding, project logistics, cargo insurance, network planning and optimization, and customs brokerage will bolster the adoption of transportation services during the forecast period.

The European region to dominate the global market for furniture logistics during the predicted period. This region currently accounts for a market share of more than 34% and is envisaged to retain its dominating hold over the market owing to the populace’s augmented demand for luxury furniture with appealing designs.

Most important types of Furniture Logistics covered in this report are:

Transportation

Warehousing and Distribution.

Most widely used downstream fields of Furniture Logistics market covered in this report are:

Furniture Factory

Furniture Distributor

Others.

Geographically, the global Furniture Logistics market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Furniture Logistics Market

– Changing Furniture Logistics market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Furniture Logistics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Furniture Logistics market.

