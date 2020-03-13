Latest Innovations in Advanced IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market that will Drive the Growth of Industry

In this report, the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global IoT in Intelligent transportation system market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global IoT in intelligent transportation system market include

intelligent transportation system market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom NV, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Verizon Telematics, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin Ltd, NEC Corporation, Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd. and Iteris Inc.

The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Screen/Display Networking hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, RFID, NFC) Positioning Hardware Other

Software Ticketing Advance driver assistance Traffic management Intelligent Signalling Traffic Analytics Communication Solutions The incident detection Operation Passenger Management Revenue Management Workforce Management Passenger Station/On-Board System Location based information Multimedia Solutions Logistics and Fleet Solutions Management Solutions Tracking Solutions Others

Services Support Service Maintenance and Management Service Installation and Integration Services Others



Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By End-Use Vertical

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



