Laser Safety Goggles Market 2020 Impressively Grow in Future by Top Companies Analysis- KCWW, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, uvex group, W. Grainger, Inc., Phillips Safety Products

Global laser safety goggles market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and increasing applications of laser are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Laser Safety Goggles Market By Type (Absorbent Goggles, Reflective Goggles), Application (Welding Protection, Radiation Protection, Others), Material (Glass, Polycarbonate, Others), End- User (Medical, Military, Industrial Use, Scientific Research & Education), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Laser Safety Goggles Market

For the secure and efficient use of lasers, laser safety goggles and laser safety glasses are essential. Laser safety goggles have lenses which at particular strengths absorb, amplify or reflect particular wavelengths of light. Their main function is to protect the sensitive photoreceptors of the eyes from getting damaged by laser radiation. These goggles are widely used in industries such as medical, military, scientific research and education and others.

Top Key Players:

KCWW,

Honeywell International Inc.,

3M,

uvex group,

W. Grainger, Inc.,

Phillips Safety Products,

Thorlabs, Inc.,

Kentek Corporation,

Laser Safety Industries,

Global Laser Ltd, VS Eyewear.,

Univet S.r.l.,

Revision Military,

PERRIQUEST DEFENSE RESEARCH ENTERPRISES, LLC;

Metamaterial Technologies,

Laser Asia,

laservision USA,

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC,

LASER COMPONENTS

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of laser safety goggles in various application will drive the market growth

Ability of the safety goggles to provide 360-degree protection due to a tight, form-fitting facial seal will also enhance the growth of this market

Increasing demand of laser safety goggles from military will also accelerate the market growth

Rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of laser beam will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Wearing a goggle won’t create the finest fashion; this factor will restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Hoya Vision Care announced that they have acquired safety prescription eyewear business of 3M. The purchase allows Hoya to provide a powerful worldwide safety prescription eyewear protection solution for business and industrial clients as well as consumers. This acquisition will help the company to add new technologies in safety prescription eyewear business and will help them to strengthen their position in the market

In June 2011, Protective Industrial Products, Inc., announced that they have acquired Bouton brand and the Bouton safety glass and safety goggle business. PIP will market the safety glass selection button and safety goggles in conjunction with the eyewear line Bollé Safety and the eyewear line PIP safety gear of the company. This acquisition will help the company to expand their eyewear products so that they can provide better solutions to the safety market

Customize report of “Global Laser Safety Goggles Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Laser Safety Goggles Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Material

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Absorbent Goggles

Reflective Goggles

By Application

Welding Protection

Radiation Protection

Others

By Material

Glass

Polycarbonate

Others

By End- User

Medical

Military

Industrial Use

Scientific Research & Education

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Laser Safety Goggles Market

Global laser safety goggles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laser safety goggles market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

