Large Format Displays Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

market taxonomy. The market view point section highlights the macroeconomic factors impacting revenue growth and an opportunity analysis of the global large format display market. The next section presents the global large format display market forecast. This section includes an introduction to the global market, key regulations, market size and Y-o-Y growth, absolute $ opportunity analysis, and value chain analysis.

The next few sections provide a comprehensive forecast for the large format display market across the seven assessed regions. These sections include regional market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends), historical and current market size analysis, impact analysis of drivers and restraints, regional market attractiveness analysis, and a market presence (intensity map) by region.

One of the most important chapters in the report features the competitive landscape of the global large format display market. This section focuses on the global market structure, market share analysis, competition intensity mapping by market taxonomy, and a competition dashboard with details of the leading companies operating in the global large format display market. This section also includes company profiles of the top market players – highlighting the company and business overview, key financials, growth and expansion strategies, and recent market developments.

Yearly changes in inflation rates have not been considered while forecasting market numbers. The market of large format display includes large sized displays with enhanced features ideal for commercial and professional applications. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category while the bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the derived market estimations. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, wholesale and retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Global economic fluctuations have been considered while forecasting market numbers.

Global Large Format Display Market: Taxonomy

Screen Size 32” to 40” 40” to 80” >80”

Type Standalone Video Wall Outdoor Touchscreen

Deployment Type Installed Rental

Backlight Technology LED Backlit CCFL

Industry Government & Public Hospitality Retail Corporate Education Healthcare Sports Others

Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Japan Middle East & Africa



Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Large Format Displays Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Large Format Displays

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis