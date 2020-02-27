Laptop Bag Market Top Factors behind Sales Estimate| Targus , Kensington , Belkin International, Inc.

The global Laptop Bag market is valued at 1630 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands.

More and more user-friendly design not only make consumers more convenient when go out, but also provide a more intelligent use experience. In addition, due to the different of age and occupations of consumers, they have different need of the appearance of notebook bags. Business people prefer simple design, good quality and elegant products, while students prefer rich colors, unique shape and larger capacity products. On the basis of product type, the Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 93.56 % market share in 2017. In terms of applications, the Business Person segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 55.28% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by many smaller suppliers. Samsonite, Targus and Kensington capture the top three market share spots in the Laptop Bag market in 2017. There are many companies provide OEM and ODM for global well-known brands suppliers in China. Such manufacturers reduce the price and lower profit margins in order to obtain customer orders.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The report on the global Laptop Bag market is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Laptop Bag market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.To assess the market’s future the research report also discusses the competitive landscape present in the global Laptop Bag market.

Global Laptop Bag Market: Segment Analysis

The report also outlines the sales and revenue generated by the global Laptop Bag market. It is broken down in many segments, such as regional, country level, by type, application, and others. This enables a granular view of the market, focusing on the government policies that could change the dynamics. It also assesses the research and development plans of the companies for better product innovation.

Segment by Type Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag Backpack Laptop Bag Other Segment by Application Business Person Student Groups Others

Global Laptop Bag Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Laptop Bag Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Laptop Bag Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Laptop Bag market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Laptop Bag market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

