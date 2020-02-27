Laparoscopic Instruments Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The report titled, “Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Laparoscopic Instruments market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Laparoscopic Instruments market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Laparoscopic Instruments market, which may bode well for the global Laparoscopic Instruments market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Laparoscopic Instruments market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Laparoscopic Instruments market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

growth dynamics of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025, wherein 2016 is considered the base year. The report covers an analysis of the key trends expected to have a significant stake in the future growth of the market over the report’s forecast period. The report also highlights the key growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities expected to influence the development of the market during the forecast period.

The study provides a holistic view on the future growth prospects of the market in terms of sales volume and revenue estimate (US$ mn/bn), across key regional markets. The report analyzes the laparoscopic instrument market in terms of projections and estimates for key segments across all regional markets examined in the report. The report also analyzes business profiles of some of the key vendors in the market, recent developments, growth strategies, and includes a market positioning analysis of these companies.

Global Laparoscopic Instrument Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global laparoscopic devices market on the basis of criteria such as application, product, end-use sector, and geography.

The key product varieties marketed in the global laparoscopic instruments market include laparoscope, closure devices, energy devices, insufflators, and accessories. Of these, the segment of energy devices is expected to account for a dominant share in the global laparoscopic instrument devices market over the report’s forecast period and is also expected to register expansion at the maximum CAGR. Technological advancements in the field of energy devices have made laparoscopic surgeries procedures more precise, making technologically advanced energy devices an indispensable part of any such procedures.

The key application areas of laparoscopic instruments include colorectal surgery, gynecological surgery, bariatric surgery, and urological surgery. Of these, the segment of gynecological surgery is expected to dominate the global laparoscopy instruments market over the forecast period in terms of revenue contribution. In terms of growth pace, however, the segment of bariatric surgery is expected to lead, chiefly owing to the rising demand for bariatric surgeries for obesity and related disorders.

Of the key end users of laparoscopic instruments, the hospitals segment presently dominates in terms of revenue contribution to the global market. However, the vast costs associated with long-term hospital stay are compelling patients to prefer ambulatory surgical centers, especially for simple, non-complicated surgical procedures. The demand for laparoscopic instruments in ambulatory surgical centers is expected to rise at a significant pace in the next few years.

Global Laparoscopic Instrument Market: Geographical and Competitive Landscape

The report examines the laparoscopic instruments market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Presently, North America dominates the market owing to the huge population of obese people, a continuously rising number of bariatric surgeries, and developed healthcare infrastructure. In the future years, however, the Asia Pacific market is expected to emerge as the most promising destination for investments owing to the huge and rapidly rising population of geriatrics, vast untapped opportunities, and increasing expenditure on healthcare by the affluent middle class demographic.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global laparoscopic instruments market are Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Aesculap, Stryker Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Smith & Nephew PLC, and Medtronic plc.

