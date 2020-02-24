Laboratory Information System /LIS Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Laboratory Information System /LIS market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Laboratory Information System /LIS is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Laboratory Information System /LIS market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Laboratory Information System /LIS market.

Global Laboratory Information System/LIS was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Laboratory Information System /LIS Market are listed in the report.

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

(Acquired By Roper Technologies

)

EPIC Systems Corporation

Meditech (Medical Information Technology

)

Compugroup Medical AG

Computer Programs and Systems

(CPSI)

Merge Healthcare

(Subsidiary of International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.)

SCC Soft Computer