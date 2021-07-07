Laboratory Information System /LIS Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Laboratory Information System /LIS Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Laboratory Information System/LIS was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Laboratory Information System /LIS market are listed in the report.

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

(Acquired By Roper Technologies

)

EPIC Systems Corporation

Meditech (Medical Information Technology

)

Compugroup Medical AG

Computer Programs and Systems

(CPSI)

Merge Healthcare

(Subsidiary of International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.)

SCC Soft Computer